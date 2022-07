PHUKET: Preparations are being finalised for the tsunami evacuation drill on July 20 in Muang and Thalang districts of this southern island province.

The provincial office of disaster prevention and mitigation said on Tuesday the drill will place emphasis on the warning system, command and evacuation.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Achadthaya Chuenniran

BANGKOK POST

