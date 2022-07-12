July 12, 2022

Ubon Ratchathani Organizes Annual Candle Festival

Candle Festival in Ubon Ratchatani

Candle Festival in Ubon Ratchatani. Photo: YouTube.




UBON RATCHATHANI (NNT) – Ubon Ratchathani province is currently hosting its annual Candle Festival, one of Thailand’s most popular events which is running until July 17.

The Ubon Ratchathani Candle Festival, which marks the beginning of the three-month Buddhist Lent period, offers visitors the opportunity to witness a magnificent display of Isan culture and heritage, complete with color, dance, music and a parade of intricately carved candle sculptures traveling through the city. Typically displayed in temples, these sculptures depict diverse facets of religious life.

Full story: National News Bureau of Thailand

