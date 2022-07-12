July 12, 2022

French tourist’s body found after drowning near Koh Chang’s Lonely Beach

6 hours ago TN
Koh Chang island, Thailand

Koh Chang island, Thailand. Photo: Wikimedia.




A French tourist’s body was found on the morning of yesterday July 11th, after drowning and going missing for a day near Koh Chang’s Lonely Beach in the Trat province.

Koh Chang District Chief Mr. Sirisak Phadungchok revealed that he and twenty other rescuers resumed a search for Mr. Ramkurrun (last name withheld), a 22-year-old French tourist who went missing after swimming in a stormy sea with another Spanish tourist Ms. C., whose body was already discovered on July 10th.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational

