French tourist’s body found after drowning near Koh Chang’s Lonely Beach
A French tourist’s body was found on the morning of yesterday July 11th, after drowning and going missing for a day near Koh Chang’s Lonely Beach in the Trat province.
Koh Chang District Chief Mr. Sirisak Phadungchok revealed that he and twenty other rescuers resumed a search for Mr. Ramkurrun (last name withheld), a 22-year-old French tourist who went missing after swimming in a stormy sea with another Spanish tourist Ms. C., whose body was already discovered on July 10th.
Full story: tpnnational.com
By Tanakorn Panyadee
TPNNational