French tourist’s body found after drowning near Koh Chang’s Lonely Beach









A French tourist’s body was found on the morning of yesterday July 11th, after drowning and going missing for a day near Koh Chang’s Lonely Beach in the Trat province.

Koh Chang District Chief Mr. Sirisak Phadungchok revealed that he and twenty other rescuers resumed a search for Mr. Ramkurrun (last name withheld), a 22-year-old French tourist who went missing after swimming in a stormy sea with another Spanish tourist Ms. C., whose body was already discovered on July 10th.

Full story: tpnnational.com

By Tanakorn Panyadee

TPNNational

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





