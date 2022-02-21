February 21, 2022

Thai-Malaysian Checkpoints to Reopen in March

18 mins ago TN
Sadao checkpoint in Danok, southern border with Malaysia

Sadao checkpoint in Danok, southern border with Malaysia. Image: Slleong.




BANGKOK, Feb 21 (TNA) – The government plans to reopen checkpoints along the Thai-Malaysian border to welcome visitors next month.

Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration to consider the border reopening in March to receive visitors through the southern border provinces of Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun.

Full story: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , , , , , ,

More Stories

Muslims in restless Yala, Southern Thailand

Bombing injures 4 in Yala, assistant village headman slain in Pattani

2 days ago TN
Speedboat off Koh Samed island

Contamination Found at 2 Locations in Rayong Sea

5 days ago TN
State Railway of Thailand's GE CM22-7i locomotive

Train hits trailer on railway crossing in Nakhon Si Thammarat

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Thailand's universal healthcare system. Nurse monitoring a suspected COVID-19 coronavirus patient at Non Sung District Hospital in Nakhon Ratchasima (Korat)

COVID-19 surge in Thai provinces, Korat bed shortage

11 mins ago TN
2019 Election poll station in Chon Buri

Timing of Bangkok, Pattaya admin elections to be set Monday

14 mins ago TN
Sadao checkpoint in Danok, southern border with Malaysia

Thai-Malaysian Checkpoints to Reopen in March

18 mins ago TN
Father and son on Phuket beach

Phuket calls for ‘endemic’ designation

18 mins ago TN
Veiled Saudi women

Tourism Ministry Sets Targets for Entering Saudi Markets, Attracting Visitors

26 mins ago TN