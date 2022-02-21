Thai-Malaysian Checkpoints to Reopen in March
BANGKOK, Feb 21 (TNA) – The government plans to reopen checkpoints along the Thai-Malaysian border to welcome visitors next month.
Deputy government spokeswoman Rachada Dhnadirek said Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha ordered the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration to consider the border reopening in March to receive visitors through the southern border provinces of Songkhla, Yala, Narathiwat and Satun.
TNA
