COVID-19 Insurance Requirement Eased for Visitors









BANGKOK, Feb 23 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reduced the minimum sum insured for COVID-19 insurance required from each visitor from US$50,000 to US$20,000. The reduction will take effect on March 1.

After CCSA’s meeting at Government House, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the reduction was aimed at relieving the financial burden of visitors and boosting tourism in the country.

