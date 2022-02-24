February 24, 2022

COVID-19 Insurance Requirement Eased for Visitors

8 hours ago TN
International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok. Photo: David Leo Veksler / flickr. CC BY 2.0.




BANGKOK, Feb 23 (TNA) – The Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration reduced the minimum sum insured for COVID-19 insurance required from each visitor from US$50,000 to US$20,000. The reduction will take effect on March 1.

After CCSA’s meeting at Government House, Deputy Prime Minister and Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said that the reduction was aimed at relieving the financial burden of visitors and boosting tourism in the country.

Full article: tna.mcot.net

TNA

Facebook Notice for EU! You need to login to view and post FB Comments!

favicon tn b

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts



Share this article:

Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Share on WhatsApp
Tags: , , , ,

More Stories

LPG gas station in Thailand

Energy Ministry Ready to Cope with Impacts of Russia-Ukraine Crisis

5 mins ago TN
Water-fight in Chiang Mai during Songkran (Thai New Year)

No travel restrictions during Songkran: NSC chief

8 hours ago TN
Nok Air Boeing 737-400 at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport

Nok Air to start Don Mueang-Betong flights March 14

8 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

LPG gas station in Thailand

Energy Ministry Ready to Cope with Impacts of Russia-Ukraine Crisis

5 mins ago TN
Ukrainian soldier during the crisis in Ukraine

Russia’s large-scale offensive brings total shock to Kiev within hours and causes dozens of deaths

9 mins ago TN
International Arrivals at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok

COVID-19 Insurance Requirement Eased for Visitors

8 hours ago TN
Water-fight in Chiang Mai during Songkran (Thai New Year)

No travel restrictions during Songkran: NSC chief

8 hours ago TN
Nok Air Boeing 737-400 at Bangkok Don Mueang International Airport

Nok Air to start Don Mueang-Betong flights March 14

8 hours ago TN