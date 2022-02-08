Bangkok to Designate Special Lanes for Motorcycles
BANGKOK (NNT) – Prapas Lueangsirinapha, chief of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Traffic and Transport Department, said the administration is considering designating additional motorcycle lanes to tackle the high number of accidents in the capital.
He said the administration hopes to improve the safety of transport in the city under Bangkok’s long-term development strategy and to achieve a net-zero traffic injury and fatality by 2032.
Full article: National News Bureau Of Thailand
Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand