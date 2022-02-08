February 8, 2022

Bangkok to Designate Special Lanes for Motorcycles

2 hours ago TN
Motorcycles in Bangkok

Motorbikes on a zebra crossing in Bangkok.




BANGKOK (NNT) – Prapas Lueangsirinapha, chief of the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s (BMA) Traffic and Transport Department, said the administration is considering designating additional motorcycle lanes to tackle the high number of accidents in the capital.

He said the administration hopes to improve the safety of transport in the city under Bangkok’s long-term development strategy and to achieve a net-zero traffic injury and fatality by 2032.

Reporter: Sirakij Pornbanggird,
Rewriter: Thammarat Thadaphrom
National News Bureau Of Thailand

TN

