KRABI: Warrants were issued for the arrest of three brothers in connection with the death of a man whose acid-soaked body was found buried in a rubber plantation on Thursday.

Ao Nang police obtained warrants from the Krabi provincial court for the arrests of Suriya “Bang Fit” Roengsamut, 32; Suwit Roengsamut, 26; and Surachai Roengsamut, 38, said Pol Col Apichart Jinapen, chief of Ao Nang police station.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST REPORTERS

