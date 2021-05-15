May 15, 2021

Twofresh markets in Bangkok closed after traders and workers found infected with COVID-19

Street food at Chakrabongse Road. Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok

Street food at Chakrabongse Road. Phra Nakhon District, Bangkok. Photo: Marcin Konsek. CC BY-SA 4.0.


The Central Din Daeng and Yingcharoen markets in Bangkok are to be closed from tomorrow (Sunday) until May 21st and May 23rd respectively, after several traders and workers in there were found to be infected with COVID-19.

The National Housing Authority’s Nakhon Luang housing office issued the order on Friday, after the Din Daeng district office had been conducting active screening of traders and workers in the market since May 10th and found numerous people testing positive for the disease.

