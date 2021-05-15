May 15, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Buriram province to penalize high-risk groups refusing COVID-19 vaccine

1 min read
10 hours ago TN
COVID-19 vaccine vial and syringe

COVID-19 vaccine vial and syringe. Photo: Asian Development Bank / flickr. CC BY-NC 2.0.


Individuals aged 18 and older in Buriram province deemed by the local authorities to be at risk of COVID-19 infection who refuse to get vaccinated, will be penalized, according to a provincial order published recently.

Buriram Governor Thatchakorn Hatthathayakul urged every individual, aged 18 or more, living or working in Buriram, to submit their COVID-19 risk assessment form and apply for vaccination through the publicly available channels by May 31st.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article:

Share on LinkedInShare on RedditShare on WhatsApp
Tags:

More Stories

Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima 1 min read

COVID-19 outbreak closes Korat sausage factory

12 mins ago TN
Lightnings during a storm 1 min read

Farmer killed by lightning in Nakhon Phanom

4 days ago TN
Khon Kaen Airport viewed from control tower 1 min read

American academic who wrote about Thailand’s lèse majesté law granted visa

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

Traffic on Mittraphap Road Nakhon Ratchasima 1 min read

COVID-19 outbreak closes Korat sausage factory

12 mins ago TN
People lining up outside of a drug store to buy masks during the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak in Wuhan, China 1 min read

Tornado Blasts Through China’s Wuhan, Killing 6, Injuring Over 200

16 mins ago TN
Prayut Chan-o-cha offering a speech during the Covid-19 pandemic 1 min read

Prayut coming to Phuket as July 1 reopening assured

6 hours ago TN
Healthcare worker performing a COVID-19 test at Thailand Bamrasnaradura Infectious Disease Institute, Ministry of Public Health, Nonthaburi 1 min read

COVID cases in Chonburi plummets to 33, lowest in over a month

6 hours ago TN