Buriram province to penalize high-risk groups refusing COVID-19 vaccine

Buriram province to penalize high-risk groups refusing COVID-19 vaccine1 min read
Individuals aged 18 and older in Buriram province deemed by the local authorities to be at risk of COVID-19 infection who refuse to get vaccinated, will be penalized, according to a provincial order published recently.
Buriram Governor Thatchakorn Hatthathayakul urged every individual, aged 18 or more, living or working in Buriram, to submit their COVID-19 risk assessment form and apply for vaccination through the publicly available channels by May 31st.
By Thai PBS World