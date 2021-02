NAKHON PHANOM: A combined government unit seized 484 kilogrammes of dried marijuana in an operation on the bank of the Mekong river in That Phanom district late on Sunday night.

Samart Suwanmanee, the That Phanom district chief, said the action was taken with information supplied by defence volunteers in villages along the river.

Pattanapong Sripiachai

BANGKOK POST

