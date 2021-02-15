Thailand records two more deaths, 143 new COVID-19 cases





The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported two more deaths from COVID-19 and 143 new cases today (Monday).

According to CCSA deputy spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan, one of the fatalities was a 78-year old man, living in Samut Sakhon province, who rarely went outdoors. On January 16th and 17th, however, his daughter paid him a visit and they ate together at home.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





Share this article

















