Thailand records two more deaths, 143 new COVID-19 cases

Toyota Commuter 3.0 ambulance at Khon Kaen Hospital

Toyota Commuter 3.0 ambulance at Khon Kaen Hospital. Photo: Chanokchon - CC BY-SA 4.0.


The Centre for COVID-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) reported two more deaths from COVID-19 and 143 new cases today (Monday).

According to CCSA deputy spokesperson Dr. Apisamai Srirangsan, one of the fatalities was a 78-year old man, living in Samut Sakhon province, who rarely went outdoors. On January 16th and 17th, however, his daughter paid him a visit and they ate together at home.

Thai PBS World

