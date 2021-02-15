Dutchman from Phuket arrested for ‘Shopping Mall’ app scam





PHUKET: Police are calling for all people who fell prey to the scam rolled out through the ‘Shopping Mall’ app to file reports of how much money they lost to the scheme. Police believe that more than 1,000 people in Phuket and on Koh Samui were duped out of money through the scam.

The call for victims to file reports of how much money they lost came today as police announced the arrest of a Dutch national for operating the scam.

By The Phuket News

By The Phuket News





