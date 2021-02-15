February 15, 2021

Thai WomanArrested For Human Trafficking in Samut Sakhon

Phanthai Norasing in Samut Sakhon District.

Phanthai Norasing in Samut Sakhon District. Photo: Dextor DD. CC BY 3.0.


BANGKOK, Feb 15 (TNA) – A Thai woman, 45, was arrested for sending illegal Myanmar migrants to the Central Shrimp Market of Samut Sakhon province, the epicenter of the new COVID-19 wave in the country.

Pol Gen Suwat Jangyodsuk, commissioner of the Royal Thai Police Office, said Mrs Ratree Wechasuwan, aka Jay Phet, was arrested for allegedly running the biggest human-smuggling network supplying illegal Myanmar migrants to the market in Samut Sakhon.

