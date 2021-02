Tak province has emerged as a new Covid-19 hotspot, with 52 cases found from proactive testing, as 126 cases — 116 local and 10 imported — were added nationwide on Saturday.

The new cases brought the national tally to 24,405 cases, with no new deaths.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts





Share this article