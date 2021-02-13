February 13, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Tokyo & Fukushima shaken hard as powerful earthquake strikes off Japan’s east coast

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan

Fukushima nuclear power plant in Japan, reactors 1 to 4. Photo: © National Land Image Information (Color Aerial Photographs), Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism.


A 7.0-magnitude earthquake struck off the coast of Japan’s Fukushima prefecture on Saturday, violently shaking the cities on the eastern seaboard and prompting fears of a tsunami.

Several seismological agencies have put the magnitude of the quake, which hit east of Japan’s largest island of Honshu, at 7.0 or higher.

It was also registered as the highest possible on the local Japan Meteorological Agency Seismic Intensity Scale. A 7 quake in Japan indicates a violent, heavy earthquake which can shake people and objects around, destroy buildings, and crack the ground.

Full story: rt.com

RT

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

19 Killed in Firecracker Factory Blast in India

2 hours ago TN
2 min read

Sweeping Arrests Net Hundreds in Myanmar As Anti-Coup Protests Swell

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Scores Feared Dead After Himalayan Glacier Burst Sparks Massive Flood in India

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Driver dies after Chinese New Year celebration in motorbike crash in Chonburi

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Ratsadon protesters rally against lèse majesté law at Democracy Monument

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

Facebook pushing back on demands from Myanmar’s military government

45 mins ago TN