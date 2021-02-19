February 13, 2021

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

19 Killed in Firecracker Factory Blast in India

1 min read
2 hours ago TN
Boxes of fireworks and firecrackers

Boxes of fireworks and firecrackers. Photo: Peter van der Sluijs.


TEHRAN (Tasnim) – At least 19 people were killed and dozens hurt in a blast at a firecracker factory in India, authorities said Saturday.

The blast on Friday afternoon in Virudhunagar district was one of the worst such incidents in years in the southern state of Tamil Nadu.

Local official R Kannan told AFP that the death toll was likely to go up in the next few hours.

“So far 34 people have been injured and are undergoing treatment. Some of them are severely burnt,” he said.

Kannan said there were around 74 people in the factory at the time of the incident.

Full story: tasnimnews.com

Tasnim News Agency

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Share this article
Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Tokyo & Fukushima shaken hard as powerful earthquake strikes off Japan’s east coast

2 hours ago TN
2 min read

Sweeping Arrests Net Hundreds in Myanmar As Anti-Coup Protests Swell

2 hours ago TN
1 min read

Scores Feared Dead After Himalayan Glacier Burst Sparks Massive Flood in India

6 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Driver dies after Chinese New Year celebration in motorbike crash in Chonburi

7 mins ago TN
1 min read

Phuket tourism economy expert warns plunging incomes may soon fall under poverty line

13 mins ago TN
1 min read

Ratsadon protesters rally against lèse majesté law at Democracy Monument

26 mins ago TN
1 min read

Facebook pushing back on demands from Myanmar’s military government

45 mins ago TN