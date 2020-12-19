December 19, 2020

Deadly Fungal Infection Causing Decay of Jaw Bones, Nasal Bones Reported in South India

Ambulance of Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Mysore, India

Ambulance of Narayana Multispeciality Hospital in Mysore, India. Photo: Narenfox. CC BY-SA 4.0.


A recent review published by the Swizterland-based “Journal of Fungi” claimed the prevalence of mucormycosis or black fungal infection in India is about 80 times higher than in developed countries, being approximately 0.14 cases per 1,000 individuals. Only 851 cases have been reported since 2000.

After creating ripples among local authorities in Delhi, Rajasthan, Mumbai, and Gujarat, mucormycosis — a rare infection that harms people’s lungs, jaws, nose, and eyesight — is being reported from the southern states of Tamil Nadu and Karnataka as well.

Local authorities in Pune said that hospitals have registered over 30 cases in the city over the last few days.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

