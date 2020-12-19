Riot-Hit Apple iPhone Supplier Wistron Sacks Its India Vice President, Admits Lapses Caused Violence





An internal probe by a state government agency found that Apple supplier Wistron’s Indian factory in Karnataka could not cope up with the rapid scaling up of manpower and breached several laws. Thousands of contract workers at the plant expressed their anger over non-payment of wages by destroying property worth millions on 12 December.

Taiwanese firm Wistron has sacked Vincent Lee, Vice President (innovation business group) of Wistron Infocomm Manufacturing India after the company found several lapses in the Karnataka plant that led to massive violence last week. Wistron later admitted that some workers had not been paid correctly, or on time. “We deeply regret this and apologise to all of our workers”, it said.

