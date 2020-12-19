December 19, 2020

Six-year-old Russian YouTuber named among world’s highest earners for second year in row

Red Square in Moscow, Russia. Photo: designerpoint (Pixabay).


A six-year-old girl born in Russia has entered the list of the world’s richest YouTube bloggers, setting a record for the number of views, according to Forbes’ latest list of high-earning YouTube stars.

Anastasia Radzinskaya, who goes by the name Nastya on her channel, is the world’s seventh-wealthiest blogger, having generated 39 billion views in 2020 – the biggest viewer score among those listed. Her earnings reportedly reached $18.5 million in the 12 months to December.

Born in the Russian southern city of Krasnodar, she and her family now live in Florida, US.

Full story: rt.com

RT

