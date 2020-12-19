December 19, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Twelve local COVID-19 infections among 34 new cases

1 min read
1 min ago TN
A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020

A nurse at the hospital during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


Twelve local infections in Samut Sakhon are among 34 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, raising the nationwide total to 4,331, with no new deaths.

Eight of the 12 cases — the biggest one-day rise in seven months — have been linked to a 67-year-old shrimp wholesaler who was diagnosed earlier this week. The sources of four more local infections in the province are still being investigated.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

Twelve local COVID-19 infections among 34 new cases 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Prayut urges public to report economic campaign fraud

48 mins ago TN
1 min read

Justice minister signs order for release of Nattawut Saikua, other prisoners

1 day ago TN
1 min read

New 120km/h speed limit will not apply in Phuket

1 day ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Twelve local COVID-19 infections among 34 new cases

1 min ago TN
1 min read

Deadly Fungal Infection Causing Decay of Jaw Bones, Nasal Bones Reported in South India

5 mins ago TN
1 min read

Six-year-old Russian YouTuber named among world’s highest earners for second year in row

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Riot-Hit Apple iPhone Supplier Wistron Sacks Its India Vice President, Admits Lapses Caused Violence

39 mins ago TN

About TN

Copyright © 2020 Thailand News. The content of this website does not necessarily reflect the opinion of Thailand News. All photos and articles are copyright to their respective owners.