Twelve local COVID-19 infections among 34 new cases

Twelve local COVID-19 infections among 34 new cases1 min read
Twelve local infections in Samut Sakhon are among 34 new coronavirus cases reported on Saturday, raising the nationwide total to 4,331, with no new deaths.
Eight of the 12 cases — the biggest one-day rise in seven months — have been linked to a 67-year-old shrimp wholesaler who was diagnosed earlier this week. The sources of four more local infections in the province are still being investigated.
BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS