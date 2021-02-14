February 14, 2021

‘Telecom Interruptions’ May Hit Myanmar Overnight, US Embassy Warns

The Myawaddy/Mae Sot border crossing in the Thai-Myanmar border

The Myawaddy/Mae Sot border crossing in the Thai-Myanmar border. Photo: James Antrobus / flickr. CC BY 2.0.


The US embassy in Myanmar has issued a shelter-in-place alert for the country’s citizens because of “military movements” in Yangon, and has warned about potential “telecommunications interruptions overnight between 1:00 am and 9:00 am”, Reuters reported on Sunday.

The warning comes as Myanmar has been swept by protests triggered by a coup d’etat earlier this month.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators took to the streets throughout major Burmese cities, demanding the release of State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and other officials.

Full story: sputniknews.com

By Henry Batyaev
Sputnik International

