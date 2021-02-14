February 14, 2021

Pathum Thani market cluster infects 182 people in eight provinces so far

A nurse wearing face shield and mask during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020.

A nurse wearing face shield and mask during COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic in April 2020. Photo: UN Women Asia and the Pacific / flickr. CC BY-NC-ND 2.0.


COVID-19 infections related to Pornpat Market, in Thailand’s central province of Pathum Thani, have spread to eight other provinces and, so far, 182 people have tested positive for the virus, said Dr. Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Disease Control Department, on Sunday.

He explained that traders or others linked to the market had travelled to several provinces in the course of their trade, spreading the virus from Pathum Thani to eight other provinces, with seven cases in Nakhon Nayok, three in Phetchaburi, two each in Bangkok and Saraburi and one each in Ayutthaya, Ang Thong, Nakhon Ratchasima and Phrae.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

