One killed, 2 injured in Ubon Ratchathani shoot-out

One killed, 2 injured in Ubon Ratchathani shoot-out1 min read
UBON RATCHATHANI: A border patrol policeman surrendered to Muang police after a shoot-out between two groups of revellers in Muang district in the small hours on Sunday that left one people killed and two injured, police said.
Pol Capt Pornchai Jaemchua, a Muang police investigator, said the incident occurred at about 1am at the parking area of the Country Club, an entertainment venue in Muang district, after the place was closed.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Nila Singkiree
BANGKOK POST