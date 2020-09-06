One killed, 2 injured in Ubon Ratchathani shoot-out





UBON RATCHATHANI: A border patrol policeman surrendered to Muang police after a shoot-out between two groups of revellers in Muang district in the small hours on Sunday that left one people killed and two injured, police said.

Pol Capt Pornchai Jaemchua, a Muang police investigator, said the incident occurred at about 1am at the parking area of the Country Club, an entertainment venue in Muang district, after the place was closed.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Nila Singkiree

BANGKOK POST

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



