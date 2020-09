The Immigration Bureau has urged foreigners to renew their visas before the end of an exemption which falls on Sept 26.

Commissioner of the Immigration Bureau Sompong Chingduang said foreigners in the kingdom should contact immigration offices early to avoid overcrowding close to the deadline.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Wassayos Ngamkham

BANGKOK POST

