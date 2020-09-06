Sun. Sep 6th, 2020

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Major incident declared after multiple stabbings in Birmingham, UK

1 min read
24 mins ago TN
Birmingham's city centre in England, UK

Birmingham's city centre in England, UK. Photo: Pikist.


Police have declared a major incident in Birmingham city center after a spate of stabbings. The “major incident” declaration means there has been serious harm or a security risk to the public.

West Midlands Police said they were first called to reports of a stabbing at around 12:30am local time on Sunday. A flurry of other stabbings were subsequently reported and officers said a number of people had been injured.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious,” the force said in a statement.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything,” it added.

Full story: rt.com

RT

Major incident declared after multiple stabbings in Birmingham, UK 2

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Foreigners urged to renew visas before September 26

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Six new COVID-19 cases recorded in state quarantine on Sunday

36 mins ago TN
1 min read

Pheu Thai party’s U-turns to support reducing powers of senators

19 hours ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

One killed, 2 injured in Ubon Ratchathani shoot-out

11 mins ago TN
1 min read

Foreigners urged to renew visas before September 26

18 mins ago TN
1 min read

Major incident declared after multiple stabbings in Birmingham, UK

24 mins ago TN
1 min read

Six new COVID-19 cases recorded in state quarantine on Sunday

36 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close