Major incident declared after multiple stabbings in Birmingham, UK





Police have declared a major incident in Birmingham city center after a spate of stabbings. The “major incident” declaration means there has been serious harm or a security risk to the public.

West Midlands Police said they were first called to reports of a stabbing at around 12:30am local time on Sunday. A flurry of other stabbings were subsequently reported and officers said a number of people had been injured.

“We are aware of a number of injured people, but at the moment we are not in a position to say how many or how serious,” the force said in a statement.

“Work is still going on to establish what has happened, and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything,” it added.

