PHUKET: A Russian man has been arrested at a house in Rawai after officers found him in possession of 2.82 grammes of marijuana and a bamboo bong.

The arrest came as soon after officers from the Phuket Centre for Drug Prevention and Suppression arrested a Thai woman on Saturday night, explained a report from the centre made available today (Sept 7).

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub

The Phuket News

