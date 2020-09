NAKHON RATCHASIMA: A woman has been safely rescued after falling into an unused artesian well about 6-7 metres deep in Khon Buri district.

Rescuers from the Hook 31 Foundation were despatched to a house at Buwa vilage in tambon Sa Wan Phraya after being informed of the accident which occurred at about 7.30am on Monday.

