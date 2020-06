PHUKET: Heavy downpours across the island this morning (June 7) caused minor floodings across major roads. Meteorologists forecast more rains to come.

Among areas affected was the section of Thepkrasattri Rd near Thai Watsadu shop. Other affected areas (if any) are yet to be reported.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

