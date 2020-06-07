Sun. Jun 7th, 2020

Thailand records eight new coronavirus cases today, all returnees

New COVID-19 cases in Thailand rose by eight today – all of them are Thais returning from abroad and isolated in state quarantine facilities. No new fatalities were reported.

According to the CCSA, five of the new infections had returned from the United Arab Emirates. All are asymptomatic and tested negative for COVID-19 when they left UAE on June 2nd. They were tested again in Thailand, with positive results, and are now being treated in hospital.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

