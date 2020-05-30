COVID-19: Phuket to reopen conditionally to visitors on Monday

COVID-19: Phuket to reopen conditionally to visitors on Monday1 min read
Thailand’s popular resort island of Phuket will reopen to outsiders on Monday, to coincide with the third phase of the easing of lockdown restrictions.
Phuket Governor Pakkapong Thaweepat said that the his administration has sought approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to reopen Phuket International Airport to domestic flights, and will resume maritime services at 24 of the island’s piers, beginning Monday.
Full story: thaipbsworld.com
By Thai PBS World