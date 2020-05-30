COVID-19: Phuket to reopen conditionally to visitors on Monday





Thailand’s popular resort island of Phuket will reopen to outsiders on Monday, to coincide with the third phase of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

Phuket Governor Pakkapong Thaweepat said that the his administration has sought approval from the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand to reopen Phuket International Airport to domestic flights, and will resume maritime services at 24 of the island’s piers, beginning Monday.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts



