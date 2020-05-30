COVID-19: Pattaya beaches reopen from Monday





PATTAYA: Pattaya will reopen its beaches and the popular offshore destination of Koh Lan from Monday (June 1) as it eases its lockdown in line with the decline in local coronavirus infections nationwide.

Beachgoers in the resort city in Chon Buri will be able to rent lounge chairs and umbrellas but operators must enforce distancing measures by keeping them at least one metre apart, Mayor Sonthaya Khunplome said on Friday, reports the Bangkok Post.

By The Phuket News

