The Criminal Court on Monday approved warrants for the arrest of two men accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl who later jumped to her death from a building last Friday, police said.

Named in the warrants were Kittiyapong Boonthanad, 24, and Anont Doroseh, 25, who face charges of illegal detention and sexual abuse of a minor.

Full story: Bangkok Post

BANGKOK POST ONLINE REPORTERS

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts