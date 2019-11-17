Mon. Nov 18th, 2019

Thailand joins World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims

Road signs in Den Chai District, Phrae province

Den Chai - Nan road signs in Phrae province. Photo: Kathy / flickr.


THAILAND (NNT) – The World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims takes place on the third Sunday of November every year, as initiated by the United Nations to remember the millions of people killed on the roads and to promote public awareness of road safety.

In Thailand this year, road accidents have injured 792,716 people and caused 14,417 deaths, according to Thailand’s Road Accident Victims Protection Company Limited. More than 15,000 familites have lost loved ones, and the injured have lost income opportunities during their period of treatment and recovery. Many of them have not been able to return to normal life.

