Hong Kong Protesters Set Harbour Tunnel Bridge on Fire as Police Prepare to Move In





Protesters in Hong Kong set the Harbour Tunnel bridge on fire as the riot police were preparing to move in, Reuters has reported.

According to the agency, the police had gathered at the end of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel bridge near the barricaded Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The protesters were reportedly shooting bows and arrows and threw petrol bombs from the university campus on Sunday, while police used tear gas and water cannons trying to disperse the activists.

The protesters have been using the campus as a base to continue the blockade of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, according to Reuters.

