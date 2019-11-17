Mon. Nov 18th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Hong Kong Protesters Set Harbour Tunnel Bridge on Fire as Police Prepare to Move In

1 min read
1 day ago TN
Protesters in Hong Kong on October 2019

Protesters in Hong Kong on October 2019. Photo: Studio Incendo.


Protesters in Hong Kong set the Harbour Tunnel bridge on fire as the riot police were preparing to move in, Reuters has reported.

According to the agency, the police had gathered at the end of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel bridge near the barricaded Hong Kong Polytechnic University. The protesters were reportedly shooting bows and arrows and threw petrol bombs from the university campus on Sunday, while police used tear gas and water cannons trying to disperse the activists.

The protesters have been using the campus as a base to continue the blockade of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, according to Reuters.

Full story: sputniknews.com

Sputnik International

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Chinese University of Hong Kong in chaos as protests continue

5 days ago TN
1 min read

Bolivian woman nabbed in Laos with 3.5kg cocaine on Thai tip

1 week ago TN
1 min read

Indian Supreme Court Gives Disputed Religious Site to Hindus

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Motorcyclist snatches gold from Russian woman’s neck in Pattaya

9 mins ago TN
1 min read

Karaoke bar owner found hanged, partner blames debt

17 mins ago TN
1 min read

Russian arrested after swimming butt naked onto luxury yacht in Koh Samui

21 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two men face sexual abuse charges after 13-year-old girl’s suicide

27 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close