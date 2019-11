An out of control Russian national was taken into custody after swimming naked onto a yacht at the Seatran ferry terminal in Bang Rak Bay on Koh Samui on Sunday evening.

They got in a long tail boat and found 34 year old “Alexander” rummaging around naked for a key on a luxury yacht moored in the marina area.

Full story: Thai Visa News

Thai Visa / Manager Online

TN The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia. See author's posts