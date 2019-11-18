Mon. Nov 18th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Karaoke bar owner found hanged, partner blames debt

1 min read
12 mins ago TN
Phuket night market

Night market in Phuket. Photo: Mariamichelle (Pixabay).


PHUKET: The body of a 46-year-old owner of a karaoke bar in Srisoonthorn was found hanged in the venue’s kitchen last night (Nov 17). Her male partner has blamed ongoing debt troubles as the motivation for the apparent suicide, but police are continuing their investigation.

Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, the “Popular Karaoke” bar in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, at 7pm.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By Eakkapop Thongtub
The Phuket News

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Rescue service vehicle shot at in Srisoonthorn

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Elderly Swiss man drowns at Mai Khao beach in Phuket

3 days ago TN
1 min read

Hong Kong tourist rescued at Merlin beach remains in coma

4 days ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Motorcyclist snatches gold from Russian woman’s neck in Pattaya

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Karaoke bar owner found hanged, partner blames debt

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Russian arrested after swimming butt naked onto luxury yacht in Koh Samui

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two men face sexual abuse charges after 13-year-old girl’s suicide

22 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close