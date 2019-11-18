Karaoke bar owner found hanged, partner blames debt

Karaoke bar owner found hanged, partner blames debt1 min read
PHUKET: The body of a 46-year-old owner of a karaoke bar in Srisoonthorn was found hanged in the venue’s kitchen last night (Nov 17). Her male partner has blamed ongoing debt troubles as the motivation for the apparent suicide, but police are continuing their investigation.
Lt Col Kitiphum Thinthalang of the Thalang Police was called to the scene, the “Popular Karaoke” bar in Moo 1, Srisoonthorn, at 7pm.
