Mon. Nov 18th, 2019

Thailand News

Breaking news headlines

Motorcyclist snatches gold from Russian woman’s neck in Pattaya

1 min read
4 mins ago TN
Girls at Walking Street

Girls in Walking Street, Pattaya. Photo: lynhdan / flickr.


PATTAYA: A motorcyclist snatched two gold necklaces from a Russian woman’s neck while she was tending to her young child on a side road about 11.30pm on Sunday.

Pankratova Elena, 25, told police via an interpreter, that she and her husband were walking back to their hotel, with their with their three-year-old daughter on a stroller, on Soi Wat Bunkanjanaram in tambon Nong Prue.

Full story: Bangkok Post

Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST

TN

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.

Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.

See author's posts


Tags:

More Stories

1 min read

Pattaya area resident wins 12 million baht in Thai lottery

1 day ago TN
1 min read

Thief arrested for snatching purse from foreign tourist in Pattaya

6 days ago TN
1 min read

Man arrested with M16 rifle and bullets inside guitar bag in Pattaya

1 week ago TN

Leave a Reply

You may have missed

1 min read

Motorcyclist snatches gold from Russian woman’s neck in Pattaya

4 mins ago TN
1 min read

Karaoke bar owner found hanged, partner blames debt

12 mins ago TN
1 min read

Russian arrested after swimming butt naked onto luxury yacht in Koh Samui

16 mins ago TN
1 min read

Two men face sexual abuse charges after 13-year-old girl’s suicide

22 mins ago TN

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close