Motorcyclist snatches gold from Russian woman's neck in Pattaya
PATTAYA: A motorcyclist snatched two gold necklaces from a Russian woman’s neck while she was tending to her young child on a side road about 11.30pm on Sunday.
Pankratova Elena, 25, told police via an interpreter, that she and her husband were walking back to their hotel, with their with their three-year-old daughter on a stroller, on Soi Wat Bunkanjanaram in tambon Nong Prue.
Full story: Bangkok Post
Chaiyot Pupattanapong
BANGKOK POST