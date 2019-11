BANGKOK, Nov 19 (TNA) – The director-general of the Department of Fisheries ordered his subordinates to strictly check crocodile farms nationwide to prevent the animals from escaping into public waterways.

Meesak Pakdeekong, the director-general, said he made the order after people saw crocodiles in public waterways in Kamphaengsaen district of Nakhon Pathom province on Oct 30.

