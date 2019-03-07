River in Chiang Rai

River in Chiang Rai. Photo: Jtaubrey.

Isan

Girl, 8, drowns with drunk neighbour in Korat

By TN / March 7, 2019

An eight-year-old girl drowned along with a drunk neighbour in a river in Nakhon Ratchasima after the youngster’s father left her under the man’s care while he collected oysters.

The bodies of the girl and the neighbour were retrieved from the Mool Long river, which is a tributary of the Mool River in Ban Khui Village in Tambon Nong Lak of Chum Phuang district early on Thursday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close