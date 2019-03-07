Girl, 8, drowns with drunk neighbour in Korat





An eight-year-old girl drowned along with a drunk neighbour in a river in Nakhon Ratchasima after the youngster’s father left her under the man’s care while he collected oysters.

The bodies of the girl and the neighbour were retrieved from the Mool Long river, which is a tributary of the Mool River in Ban Khui Village in Tambon Nong Lak of Chum Phuang district early on Thursday.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



