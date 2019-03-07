Chiang Mai police tuk tuk

Chiang Mai police tuk tuk. Photo: Takeaway.

Chiang Mai

Chiang Mai Police Hold Emergency Drill to Improve Tourist Safety

By TN / March 7, 2019

CHING MAI. March 7 (TNA) – Tourist police in Chiang Mai city hold an emergency drill to improve tourist safety.

Emergency response teams and other agencies also participated in the drill at the ancient gate of Tha Pae on Wednesday.

