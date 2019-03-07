Transgender lured boys to masturbate on webcam





A ladyboy posting on social media as a beautiful woman duped boys and handsome men into masturbating on webcam, and then sold the porn clips on Twitter.

Crime Suppression Division police apprehended Phoomraphee “Phee” Nakwichit, 20, at a house in tambon Bang Chalong, Bang Phli district, on Thursday.

Full story: Bangkok Post

WASSAYOS NGAMKHAM

BANGKOK POST

