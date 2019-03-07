Tourist ransacks hotel toilet room, injures three policeman, before falling from second floor window





An unidentified western tourist destroyed items inside a Pattaya hotel toilet early on Thursday before he injured three policemen who tried to arrest him.

The tourist was badly injured later when he fell from the second floor of the hotel as he tried to escape through a window of the hotel in South Pattaya.

Full story: The Nation

By The Nation

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



