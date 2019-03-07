Tourist ransacks hotel toilet room, injures three policeman, before falling from second floor window

An unidentified western tourist destroyed items inside a Pattaya hotel toilet early on Thursday before he injured three policemen who tried to arrest him.
The tourist was badly injured later when he fell from the second floor of the hotel as he tried to escape through a window of the hotel in South Pattaya.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
