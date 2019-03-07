Thailand doubles down on vaping enforcement, conducting raids, reminding tourists it is against the law





Bangkok – Whilst a new vaping and e-cigarette lobby group continue to push the government for a review on laws on vaping and e-cigarette products, the police are notching up more crackdowns on the sales of products related to vaping.

Sixteen Thais and two Burmese men have been arrested in Bangkok for selling e-cigarette devices, nicotine chargers and baraku (hookah) tobacco-smoking products.

Full story: thepattayanews.com

The Pattaya News

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



