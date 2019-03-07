e-cigarette types

Various e-cigarette devices. Photo: Sarah Johnson / flickr.

Thailand doubles down on vaping enforcement, conducting raids, reminding tourists it is against the law

By TN / March 7, 2019

Bangkok – Whilst a new vaping and e-cigarette lobby group continue to push the government for a review on laws on vaping and e-cigarette products, the police are notching up more crackdowns on the sales of products related to vaping.

Sixteen Thais and two Burmese men have been arrested in Bangkok for selling e-cigarette devices, nicotine chargers and baraku (hookah) tobacco-smoking products.

