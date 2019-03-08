Patong Mini Taxi

Mini Taxi in Patong, Phuket. Photo: Jpatokal.

Phuket

Manhunt underway as Patong taxi driver shot dead in broad daylight

By TN / March 8, 2019

PHUKET: Patong police are hunting for a taxi driver who is believed to have shot dead another taxi driver in broad daylight at a taxi rank in Patong.

Police were notified of the shooting on Phra Metta Rd in Patong at about 11am this morning.

Full story: thephuketnews.com

By The Phuket News

