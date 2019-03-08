Phuket International Airport runway

Runway at Phuket International Airport. Photo: Jakkrit Prasertwit.

Phuket

Tourists urged to stay off airport’s ‘selfie runway’

By TN / March 8, 2019

PHUKET: Authorities are finding ways to keep tourists at Mai Khao beach off the adjacent Phuket airport’s runway after the area became known as the “unseen Phuket”, where beachgoers take selfies with landing planes but create safety concerns over their close-up shooting.

A new safety zone near the runway is being developed and will soon take effect, deputy Phuket airport chief Wichit Kaeothaithiam said Thursday after meeting provincial officials.

Full story: Bangkok Post

ACHADTAYA CHUENNIRAN
BANGKOK POST

Share this article


Tags: , ,

Recommended for you

Leave a Reply

By using the site you agree and accept the terms of this Privacy and Cookies Policy. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close