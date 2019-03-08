Tourists urged to stay off airport’s ‘selfie runway’





PHUKET: Authorities are finding ways to keep tourists at Mai Khao beach off the adjacent Phuket airport’s runway after the area became known as the “unseen Phuket”, where beachgoers take selfies with landing planes but create safety concerns over their close-up shooting.

A new safety zone near the runway is being developed and will soon take effect, deputy Phuket airport chief Wichit Kaeothaithiam said Thursday after meeting provincial officials.

