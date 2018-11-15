Maid admits stealing $1,200 from Pattaya hotel guest

A hotel maid was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing US$1,200 (Bt39,500) in cash from a retired Russian policeman staying at a Pattaya hotel.
The maid, Nanisa Kesornrat, 24, from Bur Ram, was arrested at the hotel.
Full story: The Nation
By The Nation
The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place.
Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.
Recommended for you
-
Dead Norwegian found hanging from Pattaya rooftop
-
Radioactive material found in cargo to India ‘not a threat to humans’
-
Pattaya police under investigation for extortion in drugs case
-
Two Russian tourists attack Indian tourists in Central Pattaya
-
Pattaya duo busted for shaking down littering tourists