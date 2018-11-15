Central Pattaya during daylight hours
Maid admits stealing $1,200 from Pattaya hotel guest

November 15, 2018

A hotel maid was arrested on Thursday for allegedly stealing US$1,200 (Bt39,500) in cash from a retired Russian policeman staying at a Pattaya hotel.

The maid, Nanisa Kesornrat, 24, from Bur Ram, was arrested at the hotel.

