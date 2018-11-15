Discover Chalong Bay Distillery & Bar in Chalong, Phuket





Chalong Bay Rum is one of Thailand’s most popular rums, made 100% from Thai sugarcane. Chalong Bay Distillery Bar & Restaurant prides itself in producing 100% natural rum in Chalong, Phuket.

Blending vision and passion, our unique dream is to create truly original handcrafted rum using sustainable production that binds the traditional French art of distillation with the rich sugarcane heritage of Thailand.

Using a traditional copper still imported from France and a centuries-old distillation process, Chalong Bay’s innovative craftsmanship has produced an award-winning rum of incredible character, originality and smoothness, giving full expression to the 100% natural Thai sugarcane contained within.

“In our quest for authenticity we ventured to the original source of sugarcane throughout the world, South East Asia and in particular Thailand due to its exceptional richness of over 200 different varieties. After rigorous research we selected only indigenous single variety best-in-crop sugarcane, grown without chemical fertilizers, in partnership with local farmers who still harvest their crop by hand, preserving the pure essence of natural sugarcane.”

These traditional methods of growing and harvesting sugarcane allow Chalong Bay Distillery to produce 100% natural first press cane juice that’s ready to be distilled. This organic liquid treasure is rich in character and what lends Chalong Bay’s award-winning natural rum that distinctively extra smooth tropical taste with its expressive aroma of natural purity.

“We are passionate about purity and go to extreme lengths to guarantee that our rum offers you the purest expression of 100% natural Thai sugarcane. Whilst respecting the tradition of rum making we use a novel approach that involves innovative craftsmanship, sustainable production and local enterprise.”

“We love what we do, and in partnership with local farmers continually aim to refine our craft to produce truly remarkable tasting rum that’s appreciated as much for its taste as its values.”

“Our craft is as pure as our rum.”

And on the dance floor themed nights with a number of events such as Latin Fire, Salsa music, Reggaeton Night Fever and many more.

From Chalong Bay Distillery & Bar manager:

“What an incredible evening! Thank you to everyone who came out and made our Perfect Pair event so special. And a special thanks to Chef Oil and mixologist Hoey for creating such wonderful pairings!

Did you miss out on our event? No worries! Our pairing menu is available every day!”

For more information and Reservation:

Chalong Bay Distillery & Restaurant

14/2 Moo2 Soi Palai 2 T.Chalong

A.Muang Phuket 83130

Tel: 093-575 1119

Email: contact@chalongbayrum.com

-TN

