Cabinet OKs tourism package to lure more foreign tourists





The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a tourism promotion package aimed at attracting more foreign tourists to Thailand to meet the government’s ambitious goal of earning two trillion baht in tourism revenue from 38 million tourists.

The package includes double-entry visa for six months for tourists who apply for tourist visa at Thai embassies or consular offices abroad with visa fee remaining at 1,000 baht and re-entry permit for tourists to visit neighbouring countries and then return to Thailand without the need to apply for entry visa and can stay on in Thailand within the period specified in the visa.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

Share this article

The main purpose of Thailand News is to offer our readers all news from the most popular and trusted newspapers in Thailand & Asia in one place. Get breaking news and the latest news headlines from Bangkok, Phuket, Pattaya, Chiang Mai, Northern Thailand, Isan, the insurgency-plagued South and Asia.



