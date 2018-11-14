Tuk tuks in Bangkok
Cabinet OKs tourism package to lure more foreign tourists

By TN / November 14, 2018

The Cabinet on Tuesday approved a tourism promotion package aimed at attracting more foreign tourists to Thailand to meet the government’s ambitious goal of earning two trillion baht in tourism revenue from 38 million tourists.

The package includes double-entry visa for six months for tourists who apply for tourist visa at Thai embassies or consular offices abroad with visa fee remaining at 1,000 baht and re-entry permit for tourists to visit neighbouring countries and then return to Thailand without the need to apply for entry visa and can stay on in Thailand within the period specified in the visa.

Full story: thaipbsworld.com

By Thai PBS World

