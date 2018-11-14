Child Boxer Dies After Fight





SAMUT PRAKAN, Nov 14 (TNA) – A 13-year-old boy has died of brain haemorrhage after he was knocked out in a Thai boxing fight on Saturday night.

His family received the boy’s body on Tuesday for religious rites.

Anucha Tasako or Nong Lek alias Phetmongkol Sor Wilaithong,the young boxer was knocked out in the fourth round during the charity bout at the Wat Klongmon คลองมอญ school in Samut Prakan on Nov10. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead two days later from the bleeding in the brain.

