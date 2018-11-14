Thai Michelin Stars Break Out of Bangkok





BANGKOK — The first restaurant outside of Bangkok, the first Southern Thai cuisine restaurant and the first restaurant whose kitchen is headed by an Indian woman won Michelin stars when the awardees for the culinary guide were announced Wednesday.

The Michelin 2019 guide for the first time included Phuket and Phang Nga provinces. Pru, in Phuket and run by Jimmy Ophorst, was the first non-Bangkok restaurant to get a star.

By Asaree Thaitrakulpanich

Khaosod English

